Odsonne Edouard: Celtic striker wins January player of the month

Celtic striker Odsonne Edouard has claimed the Scottish Premiership Player of the Month award for January after scoring three goals.

The 22-year-old has also registered four goals already in February to help Celtic extend their lead at the top of the table.

Speaking ahead of Wednesday's match with Hearts, the forward said: "This is the second time I've received this award this season, and hopefully I can continue adding to this.

"Personally, I'm feeling very good, but the fact that the team is playing well reflects on me as well. I'm a striker, so my job is to score goals, so I feel good this season."

Edouard sat out last weekend's Scottish Cup tie with Clyde, but is back in contention for this week's games with Hearts and Aberdeen.

Since Neil Lennon changed Celtic's system to accommodate two strikers, Edouard has flourished alongside Leigh Griffiths and is confident the pair can continue their good form.

Edouard added: "I feel really good about the partnership Leigh and I have had this year so far. Leigh is a great player, and we've complemented each other very well. He can obviously score goals as well, so that's great for us as a team.

"Our partnership has come naturally, and it's not that we're working on it necessarily, but it's more that it becomes a habit and that's what we need to be able to deliver."

Edouard, who is currently the Scottish Premiership top scorer with 20 goals, has now set his sights on further silverware between now and the end of the season.

Celtic will be aiming to notch a sixth consecutive league win against bottom-of-the-table Hearts and continue to apply the pressure on rivals Rangers, who are currently seven points adrift in second although have a game in hand.

"To be the top scorer in the league was a personal objective of mine, but the most important thing for me is that the team wins titles," Edouard said.

"We still have two more to win. Everything else comes after that."