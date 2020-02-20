Jackie McNamara 'making progress' in long recovery after brain surgery

Jackie McNamara remains at the Hull Royal Infirmary

Jackie McNamara is "making progress but still faces a long road to recovery", the former Celtic and Scotland defender's family have announced.

The 46-year-old was admitted to hospital for brain surgery earlier this month.

He remains at the Hull Royal Infirmary after collapsing near his home in York 12 days ago.

Posting on Twitter, McNamara's daughter Erin said: "Thank you for the continued support for my dad, the past week has been so overwhelming for us as a family.

McNamara played for Celtic from 1995–2005

"He is making progress but still has a long road to recovery. We are so thankful for all the care he's received and remain positive."

The 46-year-old, who won four league titles at Celtic and earned 33 Scotland caps, also played for Wolves, Aberdeen, Fakirk and Partick Thistle.