Mohamed Elyounoussi: Winger rejoins Celtic from Southampton on season-long loan

Mohamed Elyounoussi has rejoined Celtic on loan from Southampton

Celtic have announced Mohamed Elyounoussi has rejoined the club on a season-long loan deal from Southampton.

The Norway international also spent last season on loan at Celtic, playing his part in the club's nine-in-a-row Scottish Premiership title success.

The winger made his debut in a 1-0 win away to Hamilton back in September last year, while he scored the first of seven Celtic goals in a Europa League group-stage victory over CFR Cluj at Celtic Park.

Elyounoussi also scored twice in the 6-0 home win over Ross County and the 5-2 League Cup semi-final win over Hibernian, and was part of the first Celtic side to win a competitive match in Italy when they beat Lazio 2-1 in Rome.

The 25-year-old picked up two medals with Neil Lennon's side last season as Celtic won the League Cup and the Scottish Premiership, and will look to help the club to an unprecedented 10th title in a row when the new campaign gets underway in August.

Elyounoussi has three years remaining on his Saints contract

Next season's first Old Firm fixture should not be postponed until fans can return to Scottish Premiership matches, and Celtic vs Rangers should kick-off the 2020/21 campaign, says Sky Sports' Andy Walker...

I'm all for Scottish football and the quality, drama, intrigue and stories that it constantly throws up.

There's something very captivating and gripping about our game and the month of August gives the Scottish Premiership a platform to stand alone in the fixture schedules.

The only certainty we can rely upon is that the season will be full of drama.

As much as Neil Lennon craves the idea of leading his team to a record 10th title in a row, Rangers manager Steven Gerrard will forever be synonymous with the Rangers support for stopping the 10th, if he can turn it around and take the title to Ibrox.

Either way, a remarkable story will be told in May 2021. Celtic vs Rangers would be a mouth-watering opening fixture, even allowing for the fact that no supporters will be there.

