Celtic: AC Milan's Gianluigi Donnarumma and Jens Petter Hauge test positive for Covid-19

Gianluigi Donnarumma and Jens Petter Hauge played in Milan's 3-1 win at Celtic Park on Thursday

Fill 2 Copy 11 Created with Sketch.

Monday 26 October 2020 16:07, UK

Celtic&#39;s Kristoffer Ajer (left) with AC Milan&#39;s Gianluigi Donnarumma during the UEFA Europa League match
Image: Celtic's Kristoffer Ajer (left) with AC Milan's Gianluigi Donnarumma during the UEFA Europa League match

AC Milan goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma and winger Jens Petter Hauge tested positive for Covid-19 three days after playing against Celtic in the Europa League.

Donnarumma played the full 90 minutes at Celtic Park, while Hauge came off the bench to seal Milan's 3-1 victory in Glasgow.

Milan say three staff members have also tested positive for Covid-19, with all five individuals asymptomatic.

They have immediately entered isolation in their homes and the relevant local health authorities have been informed, the Italian club said.

Jens Petter Hauge&#39;s goal made it 3-1 to AC Milan
Image: Jens Petter Hauge's goal made it 3-1 to AC Milan

The results followed swab tests carried out on Sunday evening and Milan say there have been no other positive results following further tests of players and staff carried out on Monday.

Trending

Celtic, who are due to travel to play Lille in the Europa League on Thursday, have already been without players due to coronavirus issues.

Also See:

France Under-21 international Odsonne Edouard and Israel defenders Nir Bitton and Hatem Elhamed have all missed Celtic's last three matches following positive Covid-19 results while on international duty.

Win £250,000 for free!

Win £250,000 for free!

Do not miss your chance to land the £250,000 in this weekend's Super 6 round. Play for free, entries by 3pm.

Around Sky

Get Sky Sports

Watch Live with NOW TV