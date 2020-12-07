Celtic: Police arrest two men after further protests at Celtic Park

Police Scotland have confirmed two men were arrested in connection with "disorder offences" outside Celtic Park on Sunday.

Neil Lennon's side drew 1-1 at home to St Johnstone on Sunday as they fell 13 points behind leaders Rangers at the top of the Premiership, albeit having played two games less.

That led, once again, to some Celtic fans taking their frustrations out on the streets, with a group gathering to call for change at the club and footage emerging of some running after the team buses to express their anger as they left the stadium.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: "Two men have been arrested in connection with disorder offences outside Celtic FC stadium in Glasgow.

"The Scottish Government regulations are quite clear that these types of protest are prohibited in areas under level four restrictions. Our response has been measured and proportionate today.

"We will continue to engage with the public, explain the legislation and encourage compliance, using enforcement as a last resort."

Celtic supporters clashed with police outside Celtic Park on November 29 after their side were knocked out of the League Cup by Ross County.

Supporters were filmed tearing down fencing in a standoff with police, who reported injuries to three of their officers.

Celtic have won just twice in 12 matches in all competitions and only once in five league games.

'If there's a change, so be it - but I'll keep working'

The cup loss against Ross County sparked angry protests outside Celtic Park but Lennon retained the backing of the club's power-brokers.

After conceding four goals and a two-goal lead against AC Milan on Thursday, Celtic had to come from behind against Saints as Mohamed Elyounoussi cancelled out Chris Kane's opener.

With fans gathering outside Celtic Park again, Lennon said: "I understand their frustrations. We are not playing well, we are not getting the results we should be getting.

"There's ways and means and some fans are more irate than others but at the minute I would agree with them that the performances don't merit the quality that we have.

"If that's on me, then so be it. If there is going to be a change, then so be it, but I will not stop working to try and get it right."

When asked whether the latest setback might change the views of the board and major shareholder Dermot Desmond, Lennon said: "I can't answer that and I don't want to pre-empt anything. I want to keep working and turn it round.

"We need a bit of swagger back in the team which is missing right now. Some players aren't fit enough and that's been the case for a long time. Some players are just not in good form.

"They need some respite at some stage and they need some support from me, but it's a two-way thing. The players have got to play better. We are trying everything we can to get those performances right."