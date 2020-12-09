Neil Lennon: Celtic boss calls for fan unity after criticising 'dangerous rhetoric' outside Celtic Park

Under-pressure Celtic manager Neil Lennon has accused sections of the Parkhead support of engaging in "dangerous rhetoric" after a 'Shoot the Board' banner was hung outside Celtic Park.

The Celtic board released a statement on Monday night giving Lennon their backing after a run of just two wins in 12 games, but they said the situation would be reviewed in the New Year.

The Northern Irishman said of the banner: "From some sections of the support it is dangerous rhetoric.

"What I will say is we all want the same thing. Those fans want success, the majority of our fans want success. The players and everybody here want the same thing.

Image: Celtic fans clashed with police as they protested against Lennon and the board

"We don't want any divisions. I understand the frustrations and the players are feeling that as well.

"But we don't like that kind of language or expression anywhere near the football stadium. It serves no purpose really."

Asked about the board's vote of confidence, Lennon added: "I think it sort of settles everyone down. I know it settles the players down for sure.

1:03 Former Celtic striker Andy Walker says now is the time for the board 'to make a really tough decision' and 'change direction'

"They are really happy about that, thankfully from my point of view.

"It's full steam ahead. We just need to try to get some consistency and wins now."

Celtic will finish bottom of their Europa League group whatever their result against Lille at home on Thursday, while Lennon's side are also 13 points behind leaders Rangers in the Scottish Premiership.

But Lennon has urged fans who have protested outside the ground after the team failed to win their last two home games to get behind his squad.

Image: Celtic have won just two of their last 12 games in all competitions

"I can't speak on behalf of the supporters but it's a cultural thing at the moment. It's a societal, modern-day thing," he said.

"It's not what we want. It doesn't serve any purpose. It certainly doesn't inspire anyone at the club to achieve great things.

"We all want unity. We have got that certainly from the football side of things and we just want the supporters to get behind the team, especially when they need it.

"That's what the Celtic fans do. They've done that for as long as I've been here.

"When things have got tough they've got right behind the team and that's what we're looking for."