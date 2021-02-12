Celtic's Stephen Welsh avoids serious injury after being stretchered off against St Mirren

Celtic defender Stephen Welsh has escaped serious injury after being stretchered off against St Mirren on Wednesday.

The centre-back has severe bruising on his foot, but has no fractures or ligament damage.

Welsh was stretchered off after he was caught on the ankle by St Mirren striker Jon Obika during Celtic's 4-0 win.

2:52 Highlights of the Scottish Premiership match between St Mirren and Celtic

The 21-year-old had his foot in a protective boot after the game as a precaution and was assessed at Lennoxtown on Thursday.

It is understood he will be assessed again on Saturday to determine whether he can play against St Johnstone on Sunday, live on Sky Sports.

Welsh, who has made six league appearances under Neil Lennon this season, has been brought into the Celtic defence with Christopher Jullien sidelined and Shane Duffy failing to impress since his move from Brighton in the summer.

Celtic's convincing victory at St Mirren on Wednesday night meant the Hoops have won three games in a row for the first time this year to sit 18 points behind league leaders Rangers with a game in hand, as they prepare to face St Johnstone in Perth on Sunday.

After the game, Lennon said: "It's outstanding. We weren't great first half, unforced errors on the ball, scored a great goal from the best player on the pitch in Tom Rogic.

2:52 Celtic boss Neil Lennon praised his side's second half display in their 4-0 win against St Mirren

"I had a few words with them at half-time and second half they were unbelievable, and we could have won the game by a lot more when you think of the chances we created.

"We looked far more like ourselves second half, Christie came on and looked totally revitalised again and we looked solid at the back. Against a team who were in form, we've absolutely taken them apart tonight.

"Once they got the second goal, they really turned it on, they didn't rest up. I think they wanted to put the wrongs of 11 days ago right."