Peter Lawwell: Celtic chief executive's family 'shaken' after escaping unhurt from 'explosion' and fire at Glasgow home

The family of Celtic's outgoing chief executive Peter Lawwell have been left "shaken and shocked" by an "explosion" and fire at their Glasgow home in the early hours of Wednesday morning.

Police and Fire and Rescue services were called to Lawwell's home at around 1am on Wednesday to reports of a car on fire.

Eight fire engines were sent to the scene in Peel Road and firefighters extinguished the blaze but some remained at the scene at 7am and police road closures were still in place at that time.

Lawwell's family escaped unhurt from the property and Police Scotland are investigating the cause of the fire.

Image: Lawwell is leaving his role as Celtic CEO this summer

A spokesperson for Celtic said: "We can confirm that significant damage has been caused to Peter Lawwell's house and vehicles there, following an explosion and fire early this morning, forcing the family to leave the property.

"Clearly, Peter's family are extremely shaken and shocked by these terrible events, but thankfully all are safe

"We understand that Police Scotland are currently undertaking a criminal investigation.

"Peter and his family will of course receive the full support and care of everyone at the club."

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: "Around 1am on Wednesday, 19 May, officers were called to a report of vehicles on fire outside a house on Peel Road, Thorntonhall.

"No one was injured and officers are currently working with the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service to establish the cause of the fire."

Lawwell is leaving his role at Celtic this summer to be replaced by Dominic McKay, formerly chief operating officer at Scottish Rugby.