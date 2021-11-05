Greg Taylor: Celtic left-back signs new contract running until 2025

Left-back Greg Taylor has committed his future to Celtic on a new contract which runs until the summer of 2025.

The Scotland international, whose new deal was confirmed on his 24th birthday, has been at Celtic Park since 2019 when he made the move from Scottish Premiership rivals Kilmarnock.

"It's a nice day for myself and my family," Taylor told Celtic TV. "I was desperate to extend my contract with the club, I've loved my two years since I've been here and hopefully I can continue that now.

"I enjoyed it certainly at the start of the season and had a good two or three months under the new manager and loved it. I really enjoy his way of playing and I feel it suits my game, coming inside.

"It's definitely something I've enjoyed and something I can't wait to get back out and be a part of.

"It's just nice that the manager rewards you for what he believes you've done previously and it's hopefully a relationship we can continue in the not-too-distant future."

Taylor had been a regular member of Ange Postecoglou's squad earlier this season but has been out of action for a couple of months after suffering a shoulder injury.

Postecoglou said: "I am delighted that Greg has extended his contract with the club.

"He has had an excellent start to the season and has made a really valuable contribution to the team.

"Unfortunately he has suffered the injury in recent weeks, but our focus and his, is now to get him back in the squad as soon as possible, have him pick up where he left off and playing at that same high level."

He is the second Celtic full-back to secure a new contract this week, with Anthony Ralston having put pen to paper on a deal of similar length on Wednesday.