Bertie Auld: Celtic's Lisbon Lions legend dies aged 83

Bertie Auld made history as part of Jock Stein's side who became the first British club to win the European Cup with victory over Inter Milan in 1967; "He was a giant of a player, a giant of a man and quite simply Mr. Celtic," said Celtic chairman Ian Bankier

Bertie Auld, one of Celtic's European Cup heroes, has died aged 83.

Auld, who was diagnosed with dementia in June, made history as part of Jock Stein's side as they became the first British club to win the European Cup with victory over Inter Milan in 1967.

The midfielder scored 85 goals in 283 appearances over two spells for Celtic.

A club statement read: "Bertie was a legend of the club for his many achievements in the green and white Hoops throughout his playing career, and he was adored by the entire Celtic Family for the passion and love that he always showed for Celtic."

As well as the Hoops' Lisbon triumph, Auld won five league titles, four League Cups and three Scottish Cups for Celtic.

"I don't think words can ever adequately describe what Bertie meant to the club and our supporters. He was a giant of a player, a giant of a man and quite simply Mr. Celtic," said Celtic chairman Ian Bankier.

"He scaled the greatest of heights as a player with his talent but it is who he was as a man that made him so much more to us all.

"He enriched all our lives so greatly with his humour, his character and personality and for that we will forever be grateful.

Auld, who won three Scotland caps, also played for Dumbarton, Birmingham City - where he won a League Cup in 1963 - and ended his playing career at Hibernian before moving into management.

He managed Partick Thistle in two spells, along with Hibernian, Hamilton and Dumbarton.

"Bertie was one of footballs greatest ever characters and the life and soul of every event he attended," added Celtic.

