Bertie Auld: Lisbon Lion, creator of unforgettable Celtic memories - Andy Walker

Celtic legend Bertie Auld dies at the age of 83; Auld was member of Jock Stein's historic side who became the first British club to win the European Cup with victory over Inter Milan in 1967 in Lisbon

Following the passing of Lisbon Lion Bertie Auld, Andy Walker pays his personal tribute to one of the cornerstones of Celtic's greatest team...

The last time I saw Bertie Auld was pre-pandemic, we hadn't seen each other for a while and I bumped into him at a car showroom of all places.

He quickly gave me that wide grin of his and asked how I was doing. When I told him I wasn't long back from visiting my daughter in New York, he took me aside and whispered that he had an offer to go to NYC for a short time back in the day.

"I didn't know that, Bertie, what happened?" I asked. "Andy, the money wasn't right, it was two weeks as a stand-up on Broadway and I've got too many commitments making people happy here!"

We both roared with laughter and Bertie was immediately into his usual routine, making you smile and putting you at ease.

I have no doubt he could have handled a stint on Broadway, telling his wonderful stories to a big audience and making people laugh and smile. He was blessed with the amazing gift of doing that on and off the park.

As a player in the greatest-ever Celtic team that led the way at home and in Europe, he had a story to tell about everyone and I don't know anyone who didn't enjoy his company.

My dad saw a lot of the Lions in their heyday and loved Bertie's arrogance and confidence on the park as well as his humility off it.

Image: Celtic became the first British club to win the European Cup in 1967

I always enjoyed his company because he was genuinely interested in what you thought. He always wanted your take on the team, who was playing well, who wasn't, who could be better and how the manager of the day was coping.

I would tell him about some of the games I had covered elsewhere for Sky and he would dream about this or that player: "in the hoops, Andy, he would be great for us".

Funnily enough, I learned yesterday whilst in NYC visiting my daughter that he had passed away, another victim of dementia.

Everyone at #CelticFC is devastated to hear of the passing of Lisbon Lion, Bertie Auld and our thoughts and prayers are with his family at this sad time.



Bertie was a legend of the club and he was adored by the entire Celtic Family.



Rest in Peace Bertie, You’ll Never Walk Alone — Celtic Football Club (@CelticFC) November 14, 2021

Like my old manager Billy McNeil, his last days were so difficult for his family but what a mark he left on Scottish football. I walked along to St Patrick's on Fifth Avenue on Sunday and lit a candle in his memory.

His gift, of course, was giving so many Celtic supporters unforgettable memories.

Requiescat in pace, Bertie.