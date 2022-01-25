Wim Jansen: Former Celtic manager has died aged 75 after battle with dementia

Wim Jansen led Celtic to a League and Cup double in 1998; Jansen had been suffering with dementia; Dutchman's funeral will take place on January 29 in Holland

Former Celtic manager Wim Jansen has passed away aged 75 after suffering from dementia.

Jansen's death was confirmed by his former club Feyenoord on Tuesday, who said they had lost "an icon and child of the club".

The Dutchman spent one season at Celtic between 1997-1998 and helped the club win a league and cup double, in the process stopping Rangers from winning 10 top-flight titles in a row.

He will also be remembered as the manager who signed Henrik Larsson, from former club Feyenoord.

Jansen confirmed in October last year that he had been living with dementia before his 75th birthday.

In a statement, Feyenoord said:

Feyenoord has learned with great sadness of the death of Wim Jansen, one of the greatest football players who has ever played for the club. He died Tuesday at the age of 75.

In Wim Jansen's biography 'Mastermind', which was published in October last year, it became clear that he was suffering from dementia. Although the intense sadness of course predominates, Jansen's family is at the same time relieved that he has been spared a long agony.

The family is pleased that their Wim has been able to keep control until the last moment, they have informed the club.

Feyenoord loses an icon and child of the club with Wim Jansen. He became a member of Feyenoord at the age of ten, after which he played in the first team for no less than 15 years and won many prizes.

Even after his playing career, Jansen remained loyal to the club and was, among other things, assistant and head coach, technical director and advisor.

Rangers Football Club are today saddened to hear of the passing of former Celtic manager, Wim Jansen.



Everyone at Rangers sends their condolences to the family and friends of Wim Jansen. — Rangers Football Club (@RangersFC) January 25, 2022

"I left Feyenoord a few times, but always came back. You could call it a blood tie," he said in his biography.

In his time as a player, Jansen was part of the most successful Feyenoord teams ever. The midfielder made 476 appearances, scoring 39 goals, won four league titles, the European Cup, UEFA Cup, League Cup and Intercontinental Cup.

As a manager, he led the club to success after a long period of adversity, including a cup win in 1991 and later took on a role as a youth coach too. Summarising what the club meant to him, in 2017 Jansen said: "I have been a member of Feyenoord for over 60 years. Essentially this club has ruled my life. First as a youth player, then as a football player, later as a trainer, technical director and now at the youth academy. Feyenoord is my life."