Celtic: Benfica winger Jota agrees four-year deal to join Scottish champions on permanent basis

Thursday 30 June 2022 23:43, UK
Benfica winger Jota has agreed a four-year deal to join Celtic on a permanent basis.
Celtic had been waiting for the player to arrive back from holiday to finalise personal terms and Jota was at Celtic Park on Thursday night to commit his future to the Scottish champions.
The 23-year-old had previously told Benfica he wished to remain at Celtic after initially joining on loan in the summer.
Jota played a key part in Celtic's double-winning side - contributing to 27 goals across all competitions as Ange Postecoglou's side won the league and League Cup.
The Hoops triggered the £6.3m option-to-buy clause and agreed terms with Benfica last month. Benfica will retain 30 per cent of any future transfer fee generated should Celtic decide to sell Jota.
Sky Sports' Sahil Jaidka
It comes as no surprise that Celtic fans are desperate for the Portuguese star to join the club on a permanent deal after such an impressive loan spell.
The winger has not only shown he has an eye for goal but his pace, skill and movement has been a real handful for defences to deal with.
To score 13 goals and also make 14 assists across all competitions during your first season at a new club will give supporters hope there is even more to come once Jota has a full pre-season under him.
The deadline-day arrival has bought into Celtic's approach under Postecoglou of being relentless with the ball and without it, and, if the early signs are anything to go by, the fans have every right to be excited for what is to come.
