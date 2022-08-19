Alexandro Bernabei: Celtic left-back arrested and charged after alleged road traffic incident

Police Scotland: "On Monday, 15 August, 2022, a 21-year-old man was arrested and charged with a road traffic offence which took place in Glasgow city centre. He has been released on an undertaking to appear in court at a later date"

Celtic manager Ange Postecoglou insists the club will take "appropriate measures" after Alexandro Bernabei was charged following an alleged road traffic incident.

The Argentine defender was arrested in Glasgow city centre and taken into custody in the early hours of Monday before being released to appear in court at a later date.

When asked about the incident involving the 21-year-old, Postecoglou said: "There was an incident earlier in the week and now processes are taking place both internally and externally.

"When they come to a conclusion we'll take the appropriate measures."

The manager confirmed the left-back, who signed for Celtic in June for £3.75m, has been training and is available for Sunday's Scottish Premiership match against Hearts.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: "On Monday, 15 August, 2022, a 21-year-old man was arrested and charged with a road traffic offence which took place in Glasgow city centre.

"He has been released on an undertaking to appear in court at a later date."