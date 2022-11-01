Celtic: Giorgos Giakoumakis & Liel Abada in talks over new contracts at Scottish Premiership champions

Celtic are in talks with attacking duo Liel Abada and Giorgos Giakoumakis over improved contracts.

The Scottish Premiership leaders are keen to reward the pair for their fine form this season, with 16 goals and two assists already between them.

Both are under contract until 2026 but discussions are ongoing about new five-year deals that would tie them to the club until 2027.

Celtic believe they can be an integral part of the squad for years to come and also hope new terms will put off potential suitors for the pair, who are being tracked by clubs in the Premier League.

Abada has scored eight times in all competitions from the wings for Celtic and set up two more, and is expected to play a key role in their visit to the Bernabeu to face Real Madrid in the Champions League on Wednesday.

Celtic in talks over Kobayashi deal

Celtic are also in talks with Vissel Kobe over centre-back Yuki Kobayashi.

The Hoops hope the 22-year-old will join them in the January transfer window.

If the deal goes through, Kobayashi will become the fifth Japanese player at Celtic - with Kyogo Furuhashi, Daizen Maeda, Reo Hatate and Yosuke Ideguchi all at the club.

All the details from Hampden Park after it was announced Sky Sports will broadcast more Scottish football than ever before including the Scottish Women's Premier League for the first time.

