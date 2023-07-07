Marco Tilio: New Celtic signing delighted to finally join Scottish Premiership champions

Celtic new boy Marco Tilio revealed his dream move to the club was two years in the making.

The 21-year-old Australia winger joined last week from Melbourne City on a five-year deal for a fee reported to be around £1.5m, a record for an outbound transfer made by an Australian club.

Tilio arrived in Glasgow following the departure of Hoops manager and fellow Australian Ange Postecoglou to Tottenham and became the second signing of Brendan Rodgers' second spell at the club.

Speaking at Celtic Park, the former Sydney FC player said: "I never spoke to Ange but I have spoken to the club for a number of years and they had a plan to track me. They kept tabs on me for a couple of seasons but I don't know too

much.

"For me it's been about playing football and doing what I can control and that's on the field. All the other things outside of the football I have never really thought about and I just tried to perform on the field.

"I spoke to the new manager before I signed and he had a great plan for me and for the club and I wanted to be part of that.

"Since I moved to Melbourne City three years ago it was my goal to get to Europe. Here I am with an opportunity that's presented to myself and I can't wait to get started.

"The move to Europe has always been on my mind. A couple of weeks ago I knew everything was falling into place and it was amazing for myself because it's such a big club.

"I couldn't say no, it was an opportunity that presented itself.

"I spoke to him [Rodgers] before I signed and he said I'm an exciting attacker and he likes to play an attacking brand of football and that's what I like to do as a player, excite the fans.

"I just love to go forward and make things happen. I hope with this opportunity I have that I can do that."

Tilio also discussed the move with fellow Australia international Aaron Mooy, who retired from football at the end of the season at the age of 32 after winning a treble with the Hoops, and he is happy to embrace the expectations at Celtic.

He added: "I spoke to Aaron Mooy before I made my decision and being involved with him at the national team a few times.

"He couldn't speak highly enough of the club and the people at the club and it brought it to my attention that I really wanted to do this.

"It's going to be massive to try to win back-to-back trebles, that is what the club's goal is. At Melbourne it was all about winning trophies as well and I have some experience of doing that so I hope I can bring that here.

"It's a massive bonus playing in the Champions League. It's a dream and to be part of a team that's going into that tournament is amazing and hopefully I can present myself on that stage too."