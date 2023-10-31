Celtic suspend Green Brigade supporters group over 'serious issues'

Celtic have suspended the Green Brigade supporters group from home matches after citing a number of "serious issues" in recent weeks, including "pyrotechnics, unsafe behaviour and unauthorised displays".

An email to supporters in the standing section at Celtic Park from the club explained that season tickets for those who have registered with the ticket office as being part of the "ultras" group had been suspended. The Green Brigade had already been banned from receiving tickets for away games.

Celtic cited "repeated incidents of unacceptable conduct involving the 'Green Brigade' group". The suspension is pending further review and communication with the fans' group.

The move comes after various incidents of late not just the group's coordination of a display showing solidarity with the people of Palestine at last week's Champions League game against Atletico Madrid. Celtic had asked fans not to bring any flags associated with the Middle East conflict.

A Celtic spokesperson said: "To avoid any misunderstanding, the progressive steps taken by the club over a period of time are as a result of an increasingly serious escalation in unacceptable behaviours and non-compliance with applicable regulations, at matches at Celtic Park and away grounds over a period of time, which are creating serious safety concerns and other issues."

Celtic have been fined by UEFA twice this season for displays linked to the Green Brigade section - a pyrotechnic show away at Rotterdam and an "anti-fascist" banner which, according to the European governing body, contained a "provocative message of an offensive nature" towards Lazio.

In their email to supporters, Celtic listed some of the recent issues. It read: "The widespread and unsafe use of pyrotechnics in Feyenoord on 19 September, which resulted in a fine for the club from UEFA and safety issues for, and complaints from, other Celtic supporters;

"The unsafe behaviour at Fir Park on 30 September, including rushing turnstiles and forcing open fire exits to permit access to individuals without tickets and pitch incursions;

"Illegally gained access to Celtic Park in advance of the match against Lazio on 4 October to bring in an unauthorised banner, including deliberate circumvention of safety and security rules and protocols, and intimidating and threatening behaviour towards staff.

"Abuse of matchday access at Celtic Park in advance of the match against Kilmarnock on 7 October and another unauthorised display, breaching the restrictions previously communicated, and intimidating and threatening behaviour towards staff;

"Abuse of matchday access at Celtic Park in advance of the match against Atletico Madrid on 25 October and another unauthorised display, breaching the restrictions previously communicated, including circumvention of safety and security procedures and the migration of many members of the group (some of whom were wearing face coverings) out of the Rail Seating Section across the North Stand prior to kick-off.

"Unsafe behaviour at Easter Road on 28 October, including violent and intimidating behaviour towards stewards."