Celtic assistant John Kennedy was struck during Sunday's dramatic draw at Ibrox; Police Scotland are investigating

Old Firm: Celtic raise 'serious concerns' with Rangers after objects thrown at dugout

Celtic have raised their ‘serious concerns’ with Rangers after assistant manager John Kennedy was hit with objects during Sunday's Old Firm draw at Ibrox.

Kennedy was shown on Sky Sports reacting after coins and other objects landed in the dugout area during their dramatic 3-3 draw in the Scottish Premiership.

In a statement Celtic said: "It is totally unacceptable that our staff have once again been targeted in this way.

"We will be raising our serious concerns with Rangers and we understand that the matter is currently being investigated by Police Scotland."

The force said: "We are aware of an object being thrown at Ibrox Stadium, Glasgow during the Rangers v Celtic match on Sunday, 7 April, 2024.

"One man was struck but did not require treatment and enquiries are ongoing."

It is the latest a series of recent incidents in which objects have been thrown during Old Firm clashes.

A Celtic physio needed four stitches and was left with a scar after he was hit on the head by a bottle in an incident at Ibrox in April 2022.

The following month, Rangers said their supporters had been left "unprotected", and elderly and disabled fans had been injured by missiles thrown at Celtic Park.

On that occasion Celtic said its supporters and stewards were also hit by debris, including seats ripped from the stands.

Image: Watch Scottish Premiership, Premier League, F1, Tennis and more on Sky Sports with NOW

Stream Sky Sports live with no contract on a Month or Day membership on NOW. Instant access to live action from the Scottish Premiership, Premier League, EFL, F1 and so much more.

Find out more here...