Celtic transfer latest: 'A lot of work to be done,' says John Kennedy

John Kennedy says a new goalkeeper is a priority for Celtic as they look to make a strong start to their Scottish Premiership title defence.

The Hoops are looking for a replacement for Joe Hart after the former England international retired at the end of last season, following three seasons in Glasgow.

Image: Joe Hart retired at the end of the season

"The club has been working hard on that and some targets have been identified. It's a key position for us, we know it's a position we need to get in and we want to do it as soon as we can," Kennedy told Sky Sports News.

"Hopefully in the coming weeks we can have some news on that.

"There are some challenges with that with the negotiations that will take place. Ultimately we know it's a key position for us and we want to get the key positions in as soon as we can so we can get to work with them.

"The manager and the guys on the board are working hard on that."

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Chris Sutton and Kris Boyd discuss Celtic's transfer targets with a goalkeeper and striker on the wanted list, plus can they keep a hold of Matt O'Riley?

Celtic boss Brendan Rodgers has made no secret of his desire to secure Paulo Bernado and Adam Idah on permanent deals after they impressed on loan last season.

Norwich striker Idah scored eight league goals after joining in January and also netted the winner in the Scottish Cup final against Rangers, while Bernardo made 33 appearances during his season-long loan from Benfica.

"Again, there are a lot of conversations taking place as we come back for pre-season and hopefully in the coming weeks some things will start to happen," Kennedy added.

"There are a lot of plates spinning and a lot of work to be done."

Image: Will Adam Idah and Paulo Bernardo make permanent moves to Celtic this summer?

The Hoops begin their Premiership title defence at home to Kilmarnock on August 4, live on Sky Sports, with the assistant hoping for a strong start to lay down a marker.

"We probably lacked a bit of consistency last year, at times we didn't quite hit the level of performance we're capable of and we saw that at the end of the season," the former Celtic defender said.

"I think we missed a few key players at different points of last season so pre-season is key to make sure the players are robust and strong going into the season. We know when we've got a fully fit squad, playing the best we can we're a hard team to stop.

"When you get off to a good start it builds confidence, it builds momentum and you want to get that as early as possible.

"Nothing is won early in the season but you want to start as well as you can."

Scottish Premiership and SWPL on Sky Sports

Sky Sports - From 2024/25 up to 60 Scottish Premiership games will be available across Sky Sports' flagship channels, including Sky Sports Football and Sky Sports Main Event, plus at least five SWPL matches.

Sky Sports News - Running 24 hours a day, seven days a week, Scottish football fans can enjoy Sky Sports News' (channel 409) rolling editorial coverage of the Premiership and SWPL throughout the season.

Sky Sports Digital - Follow all the latest from Scottish football across SkySports.com and app, including exclusive features and interviews, plus dedicated live blog coverage, in-game clips from matches live on Sky Sports and free highlights.

Sky Sports Social - Alongside coverage and visibility for the league across all Sky Sports' main social media channels, the bespoke X page @ScotlandSky will continue to be the home of all Scottish football content on Sky Sports.

Highlights show - Tune in for a dedicated round-up from the cinch Premiership every week on Sky Sports Football.

Sky Sports is the home of domestic football in the UK and Ireland, with action from the Scottish Premiership, Scottish Women's Premier League, Premier League, WSL, EFL, and more.