Adam Idah transfer news: Celtic agree £9.5m deal to sign Norwich striker

Celtic have agreed a deal worth up to £9.5m for Norwich City striker Adam Idah; Scottish Premiership champions made an initial approach for the striker in July, but £4m bid was rejected; Idah scored nine goals for Celtic after joining on loan from Norwich in February

Anthony Joseph

Sky Sports News @AnthonyRJoseph

Monday 12 August 2024 20:38, UK

Adam Idah is keen on a return to Celtic after his loan last season
Image: Celtic have agreed a deal worth up to £9.5m to re-sign striker Adam Idah from Norwich

Celtic have agreed a deal worth up to £9.5 million for Norwich City striker Adam Idah.

It is understood the initial fee will be £8.5m, with £1m worth of add ons, with Idah keen on a return to Celtic and ready to agree terms on a long-term contract.

Norwich have also inserted a 15 per cent sell-on clause into the deal.

The Scottish Premiership champions had an initial bid of £4m rejected in July, but a new improved offer, believed to be in excess of £6m plus add-ons, resulted last week in the two clubs resuming negotiations.

Adam Idah scored the winner as Celtic beat Rangers to retain the Scottish Cup
Image: Idah scored the winner as Celtic beat Rangers to retain the Scottish Cup

Idah enjoyed a successful loan spell at Celtic Park in the second half of last season.

The 23-year-old joined Brendan Rodgers's side in the winter window and scored nine goals in 19 games - including their Scottish Cup final winner against Rangers - as Celtic added to their Premiership title success.

Sky Sports News revealed last week that Idah was facing disciplinary proceedings after he failed to turn up for Norwich's flight to their preseason camp in Austria.

Celtic kicked off their Scottish Premiership title defence with a 4-0 victory over Kilmarnock, before maintaining their winning start with a 2-0 win against Hibernian.

Atalanta prepare fifth bid for O'Riley

Celtic's Matt O'Riley is wanted by clubs across Europe

Atalanta are preparing a fifth bid for Celtic midfielder Matt O'Riley, according to Sky in Italy.

Sky Sports News revealed on Saturday that the Hoops rejected a fourth bid of £20m from the Serie A club.

Atalanta club have been trying to land the Denmark international for over a month with previous bids of £14m, £14.3m and £15m all rejected by Celtic.

Brighton are also in talks with the Scottish Premiership champions for O'Riley, with Chelsea among a number of other clubs interested in him.

O'Riley, who scored 19 goals with 18 assists in 49 appearances for Brendan Rodgers' side last season, set up the second of Celtic's goals in their 4-0 win against Kilmarnock in their Scottish Premiership opener last weekend.

The 23-year-old is under contract at Celtic until 2027, with the club knocking back an offer of £20m from Atletico Madrid in January.

