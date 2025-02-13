Celtic vs Bayern Munich: Does Daizen Maeda's late goal give Hoops hope of stunning Champions League turnaround?

Celtic will travel to Germany with a glimmer of hope of reaching the last 16 of the Champions League but there is no doubt it will be a tough challenge.

Daizen Maeda's goal at Celtic Park to reduce the deficit to 2-1 has kept their play-off against Bayern Munich alive but they have not won away from home in Europe since 2021.

Is it possible for them to end that wait in the Allianz Arena against a team determined to go all the way in this season's competition?

Celtic's only group-stage defeat came away to Borussia Dortmund - they scored early and the Hoops were hammered 7-1.

Against Bayern, they showed how much they have developed. Under pressure, they did not crumble and it could have been a very different game had Adam Idah not been caught offside when Nicolas Kuhn fired home inside the opening minute.

Should Jota have started with Maeda?

Image: Dazien Maeda headed in what could be a crucial goal for Celtic

After Maeda's ban was reduced he was always going to start against Bayern, but Brendan Rodgers had to decide whether to start with Jota and play Maeda through the middle or go with Idah up front.

Idah scored a double at Aston Villa in their last Champions League outing and Jota's lack of minutes saw him named on the bench.

Image: Jota came off the bench for Celtic against Bayern Munich

But the game changed when the Portuguese winger came on and Maeda went central.

The Japan international headed in what could be a crucial goal and you wonder if Rodgers will regret not starting that way.

'Still a possibility' for Rodgers

Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers:

"It was always going to be a big challenge for us. We're always going to be the underdog in this tie. You see their level, you see their quality.

"We hung in there against a really top side and we gave them problems, so we'll take confidence from that.

"We now go over next week and we're still right in the tie. There's only a one-goal difference.

"It's a big challenge, we know that, but it's still a possibility.

"You can always lose at this level but you must never be broken - and we weren't broken.

"We kept going, we kept trying to play, we kept fighting and then we got a reward for that.

"It lets Bayern Munich have a think that, no, this team, you just can't roll them over. They'll be there, their spirit's there.

"We'll take that attitude into our game next week."

Wilson: Celtic hold a 'glimmer of hope'

Former Celtic defender Mark Wilson on Sky Sports News:

"Celtic have a very slim chance of getting through, but they need to do what they don't do very often and win away from home in Europe. At the Allianz Arena it's going to be incredibly difficult.

"Maeda's goal gives them a slim bit of hope going into the game and it's obviously better than the way it was going on the hour mark, because Bayern were just a quality above Celtic for that full period.

"Celtic looked scared at times - so many backwards passes and that continued into the second half.

"It was interesting when Brendan Rodgers changed things, he put Maeda through the middle and brought Jota and [Hyun-Jun] Yang on. There was a wee bit more belief and a wee bit more pace among the front line.

Image: Nicolas Kuhn thought he had fired Celtic ahead inside the opening minute

"They got at Bayern Munich and they got their wee bit of success in the last 15 minutes.

"Rodgers will be disappointed at how the game went but not disappointed with the effort his players put in, but at this level you come up against these quality sides who can punish you at the slightest opportunity.

"You can't afford to give guys like [Michael] Olise and especially Harry Kane the opportunities they did. That's what's cost them.

"The game started in incredible fashion when Kuhn jinked in and he did well, but this Champions League campaign's carried that element of bad luck for Celtic.

Image: Bayern Munich's Harry Kane makes it 29 goals in 29 games

"Kyogo [Furuhashi] scored a hat-trick in the first game against Young Boys and every one of them was ruled out, and that continued.

"They had the penalty check that I was convinced was going to be given and that would've given them more of an opportunity to get back into the game.

"It didn't go their way, fine, but after the goal they had only one more really good chance from Alistair Johnston and [Manuel] Neuer saved.

"Bayern Munich are masters at controlling the ball. They've been in that position so many times in this competition and they just managed the game very well.

"Disappointing on the night but a glimmer of hope going to Munich."