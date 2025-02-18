Bayern 1-1 Celtic: Callum McGregor and Chris Sutton agree on 'cruel' Champions League exit after late Alphonso Davies goal

Sky Sports' Chris Sutton and Celtic captain Callum McGregor claimed the Hoops suffered a "cruel" ending to their journey in the Champions League after Bayern Munich defender Alphonso Davies netted a 94th minute equaliser to force them out of the competition.

Bayern took a 2-1 lead into the second leg of their play-off following their win at Celtic Park but Brendan Rodgers' side looked destined to take the game to extra-time - and possibly penalties - after Nicolas Kuhn, who previously played for the Bavarian side, slotted home the opener in the 63rd minute to make it 2-2 on aggregate.

However, amid late drama at the Allianz Arena and with the game ticking into the final minute of injury-time, Davies stepped up to bundle the ball into the back of the net after Kasper Schmeichel made a stunning save to keep Leon Goretzka's initial effort out.

Bayern progress into the last 16 of Europe's top competition to face Bundesliga rivals Bayer Leverkusen or LaLiga giants Atletico Madrid at the expense of Celtic, who bow out with broken hearts after what Sutton described as "one of their best" performances on the biggest stage.

Image: Celtic exit the Champions League to a late Bayern Munich equaliser

Sutton: So cruel for Celtic but 'one of best' Europe performances

Sky Sports' Chris Sutton:

"Celtic have been brilliant defensively and they switch off in the last seconds. That is so, so cruel for Celtic. Bayern have got away with one tonight.

"Sometimes it's better to be lucky than good, and that's what Bayern were this evening.

"In terms of Celtic's away performances in the Champions League, that was up there was up there with one of the best.

"They had real control in the game, they defended brilliantly to a man. The back four stayed intact, McGregor was brilliant in the centre of the park.

"They maybe faded as we thought they would in the second half, but it's a real sickener.

"How jammy can Bayern and Kompany get? But Celtic know they had opportunities earlier in the game which they really should have taken.

"They can be proud of that performance."

McGregor: One of the cruellest experiences I've had in football

Celtic captain Callum McGregor speaking to Amazon Prime:

"It's one of the cruellest [experiences I've had in football]. The players gave absolutely everything and pushed a very good Bayern side all the way, right to the death.

Image: Celtic's Callum McGregor stands dejected after the Champions League knockout play-off defeat

"Sometimes football is cruel, you don't always get what you deserve. I'm so, so proud of the players, the way that they played and handled themselves. We come off the pitch with no regrets.

"We've gained a lot of belief and confidence. A lot of growth in the players and the team. We have to bank that and continue to build on it."

Rodgers: Heroic performance, we didn't deserve the end

Celtic boss Brendan Rodgers speaking to Amazon Prime:

"It was not what the players deserved at the very end. They gave so much in the game. We didn't give away too much and denied them space as well.

Image: Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers with a dejected Reo Hatate

"We had quality and great moves and had the better chances in the game. A real heroic performance and just unfortunate in the end.

"We always felt we were going to be there in the game, it's just about transferring that confidence to their play. It was a cruel way to go out of the competition."

Sutton: Kyogo sale cost Celtic

Sky Sports' Chris Sutton:

Image: Bayern Munich's Alphonso Davies celebrates after scoring to make it 1-1

"I thought Celtic were brilliant this evening. Before the game, I had big concerns, but Celtic were really balanced.

"They were brave in the way they played and opened Bayern up on numerous occasions - they just weren't ruthless enough.

"If there is a tiny ounce of regret from this Champions League campaign, it would be Bayern's bench made a difference. Celtic sold Kyogo and never really replaced him. Bayern's bench was a little bit better.

"But that's being hypercritical because the performance was first class. I'm really gutted for them. They put so much into it and almost got to extra-time."