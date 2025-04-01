Celtic Boys Club: Around 20 legal claims of historical abuse settled for seven-figure sum, say Thompson Solicitors

Around 30 survivors allegedly suffered sexual abuse while at Celtic Boys Club from the 1970s to 1990s; 70 per cent of those legal claims have been settled for a seven-figure sum, say lawyers; Sky Sports News has contacted Celtic, who previously said the Boys Club was a separate entity

Lawyers say around 20 legal claims of historical abuse at Celtic Boys Club have been settled for a seven-figure sum.

Around 30 survivors who allegedly suffered sexual abuse while playing for the Boys Club in the 70s, 80s and 90s launched legal action under new Scottish legislation.

Thompson Solicitors said that 70 per cent of those cases have now been settled and that further settlements are expected in "the coming weeks".

Celtic - who previously said they were not responsible because the Boys Club was a separate entity - indicated last year they were looking to settle the cases.

A number of senior figures at the Boys Club, which was not formally affiliated with Celtic, have been convicted in recent years of sexual offences against teenage players spanning decades. Celtic also previously said that they are "appalled by any form of historic abuse".

'Justice has finally been achieved'

In a statement, Thompsons Solicitors said they had been "battling on behalf of their clients for almost a decade" and believe that "justice has finally been achieved".

Laura Connor of Thompsons Solicitors said: "Our clients trusted us to fight for them on these difficult cases and ensure their voices were heard.

"This litigation has been made far more complex and lengthy by the defender, while our clients have acted with resolute dignity throughout.

"At long last they have achieved success and can take this compensation as confirmation that Celtic Boys' Club was indeed inextricably linked to Celtic Football Club".

Sky Sports News has contacted Celtic for comment.