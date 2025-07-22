John Fallon: Celtic legend and Lisbon Lion dies aged 84

John Fallon helped Celtic to six league titles, five League Cups, two Scottish Cups and the European Cup; Fallon was Celtic's only substitute on the greatest night in the club's history when they won the European Cup in 1967 with a 2-1 victory over Inter Milan in Lisbon

Celtic legend John Fallon has died at the age of 84.

Fallon signed for Celtic in 1958 and made almost 200 appearances over 14 years.

The goalkeeper helped the club to six league titles, five League Cups, two Scottish Cups and the European Cup, which was won in 1967.

Fallon was Celtic's only substitute on the greatest night in the club's history when they won the European Cup with a 2-1 victory over Inter Milan in Lisbon.

Fallon was also part of the Celtic side that clinched the 1965 Scottish Cup, Jock Stein's first trophy win as manager, as Billy McNeill's late winner ended an eight-year trophy drought.

Fallon went on to play for Motherwell and Greenock Morton before retiring in the mid-1970s.

Celtic paid tribute to Fallon, saying they are "deeply saddened" at the news.

A statement from the Scottish champions read: "His love for Celtic, however, was a constant throughout the years, and he followed the club at home and away for the rest of life.

"His passing comes as a great sadness to us all, and the thoughts and prayers of everyone connected with Celtic Football Club are with his family and friends at this sad time."

Fallon was reunited with his European Cup winners' medal in 2019, having lost it in the wake of the final.

The memento was donated to Celtic, who returned it to its rightful owner.

Speaking at the time, Fallon told the Celtic website: "We were wading through scores of fans to get off the park and into the dressing room. It's such a great memory.

"We'll never forget it, and it's something everyone should be proud of. For the Celtic supporters, we gave them something to look at that nobody else could."

Fallon attended the funeral of fellow Lisbon Lion John Clark last month.