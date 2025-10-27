Brendan Rodgers resigns as Celtic manager as Martin O'Neill, Shaun Maloney take interim charge

Brendan Rodgers has resigned as Celtic manager, with former boss Martin O'Neill making a temporary return.

Rodgers' second spell at Celtic ended after Sunday's 3-1 Premiership defeat at Hearts left them eight points adrift of the Edinburgh side.

Former Hoops boss O'Neill and ex-Celtic player Shaun Maloney have been put in temporary charge at Parkhead, with the club saying that the process to appoint a permanent replacement was "underway".

A statement from Celtic on Monday evening read: "Celtic Football Club can confirm that football manager Brendan Rodgers has today tendered his resignation. It has been accepted by the club and Brendan will leave his role with immediate effect.

"The club appreciates Brendan's contribution to Celtic during his two very successful periods at the club.

"Brendan leaves Celtic with our thanks for the role he has played during a period of continued success for the club and we wish him further success in the future.

"We are pleased that during this interim period former Celtic manager, Martin O'Neill and former Celtic player, Shaun Maloney have agreed to take charge of Celtic first-team matters."

Desmond blasts Rodgers in extraordinary statement

Shortly after confirming Rodgers' exit, Celtic released a further lengthy statement from Dermot Desmond in which the majority shareholder hit out at the former boss and accused him of contributing to a "toxic atmosphere".

Rodgers won league titles in 2024 and 2025, along with lifting the Scottish Cup and Scottish League Cup, but cracks began to appear this season as Celtic were knocked out of the Champions League by Kazakhstan minnow Kairat Almaty.

Rodgers reacted to Celtic's underwhelming summer recruitment by saying: "There's no way you'll go into a race and be given the keys to a Honda Civic and say, 'I want you to drive it like a Ferrari.' It's not going to happen."

In an extraordinary statement on Monday evening, Desmond said: "I want to acknowledge Brendan's contribution across his two spells as manager, during which he helped deliver success that forms part of the club's modern history. However, I must also express my deep disappointment at the way the past several months have unfolded.

"When we brought Brendan back to Celtic two years ago, it was done with complete trust and belief in his ability to lead the club into a new era of sustained success. Unfortunately, his conduct and communication in recent months have not reflected that trust."

Desmond said that Rodgers' "public statements about transfers and club operations came entirely out of the blue" and claimed that it was "untrue" that the club "had made no commitment to offer him a contract".

"We met with Brendan regularly, including in December last year and at the start of the summer, with regular dialogue in between, to discuss and agree our collective strategy, priorities, and approach. Every player signed and every player sold during his tenure was done so with Brendan's full knowledge, approval, and endorsement," the statement continued.

Desmond claimed he had met Rodgers to discuss issues, before saying: "Regrettably, his words and actions since then have been divisive, misleading, and self-serving. They have contributed to a toxic atmosphere around the club and fuelled hostility towards members of the executive team and the board."

He added: "Celtic is greater than any one person. Our focus now is on restoring harmony, strengthening the squad, and continuing to build a club worthy of its values, traditions, and supporters."

Rodgers exit is 'massive shock'

Sky Sports News' Gordon Duncan:

"There's been so much said about the disconnect between Rodgers and the club's board. But even taking all that into account, this still feels like a massive shock for it to happen now.

"When Brendan Rodgers came back to Celtic, he said he would be here until the end of his three-year contract. We now know that is not the case.

"It felt for a while like the board were getting blame from the Celtic fans. But as times progressed, that focus shifted a bit onto Brendan Rodgers and to the team.

"Yes, the failure to reach the Champions League, that sort of kicked all of this off. It was then a deadline day that was seen as a bit of a disaster, Celtic scrambling around in the market.

"But once that window closed, it was then clearly down to Rodgers and the players to get on with it, so to speak. And they haven't managed to do that. You look at the performance at the weekend, and in many ways it all came together.

"You're seeing Dane Murray put it into his own net. Dane Murray probably wouldn't normally start Celtic games. They've even had injuries. They were up against a Hearts team who have got their recruitment spot on.

"Everything that could be going wrong for Celtic this season has gone wrong. But I'll repeat, even taking all that into account, it still feels like an incredibly big shock that Brendan Rodgers is no longer the Celtic manager."

"When you look at what Celtic have done in recent times, when Rodgers left the first time, they turned to a familiar face in Neil Lennon, who managed to steady the ship and won some trophies.

"Then when that went downhill, they managed to recruit a certain Ange Postecoglou. That wasn't universally popular, people questioned where he'd come from and his credentials, but he came in and he won almost straight away, and he did it in a style that made people forget about the managerial search.

"If you come in and win quickly, everything else can fall into line, but this feels like more than just managerial issues at Celtic.

"We keep mentioning it every week, the fans are protesting, they're throwing tennis balls onto the pitch, they've got banners up. A large number of them want change at boardroom level, they don't feel that the structure at Celtic is functioning the way that it should, so in some ways that remains unfixed by a change of manager.

"These are massive days ahead for Celtic. First of all, we'll have to get the managerial appointment right. If that manager then wins everything before him straight away, then maybe the other stuff does die down slightly, but it won't go away completely."