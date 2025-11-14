Celtic manager search: Columbus Crew boss Wilfried Nancy given permission to speak to Hoops over managerial vacancy
Wilfried Nancy, the 2024 MLS Coach of the Year, has been given permission to speak to Celtic over the vacant managerial role; Nancy refused to rule himself out of contention following the end of Columbus Crew's MLS campaign
Friday 14 November 2025 17:51, UK
Columbus Crew have granted permission for their boss, Wilfried Nancy, to speak to Celtic over their managerial vacancy.
It’s understood the Hoops have already held talks with his representatives and believe he is open to joining the Scottish champions.
Nancy, 48, is due to have direct discussions with the Celtic hierarchy over the weekend.
Sky Sports News revealed on Wednesday that Celtic officials had been holding talks in London with a number of targets and their representatives, after drawing up their shortlist.
Principal shareholder Dermot Desmond was meeting interim boss Martin O’Neill in London on Friday to discuss whether he would stay on if the club were unable to appoint a new manager before the end of the international break.
If Nancy and Celtic can agree terms, Celtic will have to officially approach Columbus Crew and discuss compensation.
Celtic’s aim is to have a new boss in charge for their game at St Mirren next weekend, but would like O’Neill to continue for a bit longer if they can’t strike a deal with one of their top targets. As Sky Sports News revealed last week, Celtic are pleased with the way O'Neill has galvanised the squad and lifted the mood at Celtic Park.
In the last two years, Nancy has won the MLS Cup and Leagues Cup as well as being named MLS Coach of the Year. He also took Columbus Crew to the CONCACAF Champions Cup final last year.
Also among the names on Celtic's radar are Wales boss Craig Bellamy, Club Brugge's Nicky Hayen and Ferencvaros manager Robbie Keane.
Celtic had been keen to explore a potential return for Ange Postecoglou - but Sky Sports News understands that interest will almost certainly not progress at this time.
Nancy refuses to rule out Celtic move
When asked about a potential move to Celtic at Columbus Crew's end of season press conference, Nancy refused to rule himself out of contention.
"I'm not here to talk about myself. I'm here to talk about the team, first of all," Nancy said.
"And I have nothing to say about any kind of reports."
Nancy guided Columbus Crew to seventh in the MLS Eastern Conference during the 2025 season, but was eliminated over three games by second seed FC Cincinnati in the first round of the play-offs.
O'Neill admits he may not be in charge of Celtic's next game
Current interim boss O'Neill admitted that he did not know if he would be in charge of the Hoops by the time they face St Mirren live on Sky.
Speaking to BBC Radio Ulster in an interview conducted on Thursday and broadcast on Friday morning, the 73-year-old said: "The short and honest answer is I genuinely do not know.
"I am not party to anything that is happening with the board talking to prospective clients and things like this, nor do I want to be because that's never been a remit of mine.
"The gentlemen involved can very easily make up their own minds about people without me interfering in any aspect. I said that I would do it until they found that replacement.
"And is that possible for next week? I genuinely do not know. My job was to come in and hold the fort, and the minute that someone is appointed, I will step aside.
"And if it was tomorrow, I would gladly step aside. It's not a problem. It's nothing to do with any sort of ego or anything like that. It's just to help out in the very, very short term."