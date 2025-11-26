Celtic manager search: Columbus Crew boss Wilfried Nancy finalising deal to become next Hoops boss

Celtic are finalising the paperwork for Columbus Crew boss Wilfried Nancy to become their new manager.

It's understood Nancy's assistant Kwame Ampadu is also set to join the Scottish champions.

The Hoops hope to complete the deals before the weekend, with Nancy due to take over next week.

Interim boss Martin O'Neill and assistant Shaun Maloney will remain in charge for Celtic's Europa League clash away to Feyenoord on Thursday, and are expected to be in the dugout for Sunday's game against Hibernian, live on Sky Sports.

In the last two years, Nancy has won the MLS Cup and Leagues Cup as well as being named MLS Coach of the Year. He also took Columbus Crew to the CONCACAF Champions Cup final last year.

Why do Celtic want Nancy?

Celtic see many similarities between Wilfried Nancy and Ange Postecoglou.

The former came recommended by the club's head of football operations, Paul Tisdale, who has been monitoring his progress for some time.

Postecoglou won titles in Australia and Japan, plus the Asian Cup with the Australian national team.

Image: Ange Postecoglou won five trophies in two seasons with Celtic

Nancy, younger than Postecoglou at the age of 48, has already won titles in America with Columbus Crew. He even took Crew 96 to the North American equivalent of the Champions League final. In just four years of management, Nancy has achieved success. This has come to the attention of Celtic, who feel he can make that next step into European football.

He's also said to be a strong character, like Postecoglou, which could lead to some passionate scenes on the touchline and interesting press conferences.

What do we know about Nancy?

Image: Nancy guided Columbus Crew to seventh in the MLS Eastern Conference last season

Sky Sports' Michael Shuel:

Nancy, 48, is available straight away following the conclusion of Columbus Crew's season. He has established himself as one of MLS's top coaches, earning the 2024 MLS Coach of the Year after narrowly missing out two years prior.

The Frenchmen led Columbus Crew to a domestic cup double, finished second in the league, and reached the CONCACAF Champions Cup final the season before.

His teams are known for their attacking, possession style and aggressive high press and he predominantly sets up with three centre-backs and two marauding wing-backs. Despite finishing seventh this season, Columbus still ranked first in the MLS for possession, progressive passes and final-third tackles.

Image: Nancy signed Alistair Johnston for CF Montréal before his move to Celtic

Nancy's assistant, who could join him at Celtic, is Kwame Ampadu, who previously coached Exeter City U18s when Paul Tisdale, now Celtic's head of football operations, was the first-team manager.

Nancy would also find a familiar face at Parkhead in Alistair Johnston, whom he first signed at CF Montréal before the full-back's move to Celtic.

Montreal was Nancy's first senior head-coach role after spending a decade developing as a coach through their academy system. There, he broke multiple franchise records and lifted the 2022 Canadian Championship which saw them qualify for the CONCACAF Champions League.