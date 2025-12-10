 Skip to content

Wilfried Nancy: Celtic boss won't "waste time" on criticism after tactics board reaction and Hearts loss as Roma test awaits

Celtic lost 2-1 at home to league leaders Hearts in Wilfried Nancy's first game as manager; some former players questioned his use of a pitchside tactics board to pass on instructions; Celtic face Roma in the Europa League on Thursday, followed by St Mirren in Sunday's League Cup final

Wednesday 10 December 2025 17:39, UK

Celtic manager Wilfried Nancy discusses outside noise, formations, a message from his mum, being a leader and criticism of his tactics board as he looks ahead to facing Roma in the Europa League

Wilfried Nancy will not "waste time" on the sort of negative reaction which followed his debut defeat as Celtic boss.

The Frenchman started his reign at Parkhead just a few days after being appointed with a 2-1 home loss to Hearts on Sunday, which saw the Hoops fall three points adrift of the Scottish Premiership leaders with a game in hand.

Much was made of Nancy using a hand-held tactics board at the side of the pitch during the game to inform players of changes, while one radio pundit even questioned his choice of green trainers.

Speaking at Celtic Park ahead of the Europa League game at home to Roma on Thursday night, the 48-year-old former Columbus Crew and Montreal boss said: "People deserve the right to talk.

"I'm going to dress one way, maybe they are going to say that they don't like the way I dress, so I don't waste time on that.

"If I use it [the tactics board], it's because it's good for me. Simple as that and I'm not saying that I'm going to use it all the time.

GLASGOW, SCOTLAND - DECEMBER 07: Celtic Manager Wilfried Nancy and Callum Mcgregor during a William Hill Premiership match between Celtic and Heart of Midlothian at Celtic Park, on December 07, 2025, in Glasgow, Scotland. (Photo by Craig Williamson / SNS Group)
Image: Nancy was criticised for passing on instructions to his team by using a tactics board pitchside against Hearts

"I'm going to be really honest with you.

"When I decided to become a coach - sorry, when I had the opportunity to become a coach - I was an assistant coach for seven years, so I worked with many coaches.

"I always told myself that when you become a coach, cut everything. So this is what I did.

"On Twitter, I cut everything, regarding my name, regarding the club, regarding what people say, because they have the right to say something.

"This is part of the job. That's why we study for that. And after that, I'm not here to comment on everything.

"We can go to a restaurant together and maybe you're going to say that you like the food and I'm going to say I don't like it. You know what I mean?

"At the end of the day, this is part of the job, and me, I control what I can control, to be good with my players, with my club, with the people that I work with.

"And to maximise our chance to win games by having a good performance."

Celtic's wing-backs played in advanced roles during Wilfried Nancy's first game as manager
Image: Celtic's wing-backs played in advanced roles during Nancy's first game as manager

Nancy revealed his mother was concerned about the effects of the whirlwind start to his Hoops career which has a Premier Sports Cup final against St Mirren to come at Hampden Park on Sunday.

He said: "My mum told me that I have bags [under my eyes].

"I said, 'yeah, mummy, I just came in, jetlagged, trying to anticipate everything'.

"But again, this is part of our job. I'm really excited by that. I try to stay at peace with myself, at peace with you.

"I try to open my eyes to understand the culture. Try to open my eyes to also understand the context. And after that, I'm going to do what I used to do in terms of the way I want to play, because this is a lifestyle.

"This is not something that I'm trying to cope [with]. This is something that I feel. After that we'll see."

Nancy shows a defiant side after criticism

GLASGOW, SCOTLAND - DECEMBER 10: Celtic Manager Wilfried Nancy during a Celtic MD-1 training session at the Lennoxtown Training Centre, on December 10, 2025, in Glasgow, Scotland. (Photo by Ross MacDonald / SNS Group)
Image: Nancy was appointed Celtic manager one week ago

Sky Sports' Gordon Duncan at Celtic Park:

"If Wilfried Nancy was under any illusions about the level of scrutiny he would be under here in Glasgow, getting asked questions about his use of a tactics board on the touchline, just a few days into the job, will probably hammer that point home.

"However, the Celtic manager seemed defiant. He was keen to get the message across that he blocks out the outside noise - adding that he always has as a head coach and always will. He doesn't seem too bothered by other people's opinions and offered a fairly calm and rational explanation that he doesn't see the tactics board as a big deal.

Dundee United
Celtic

Wednesday 17th December 7:00pm Kick off 8:00pm

"He might use it in the future, he might not, but ultimately doesn't care too much for the noise surrounding that issue and others.

"The Celtic boss did acknowledge it has been a bit of a whirlwind coming into such a busy schedule and so much scrutiny, adding that even his mum has noticed he's got bags under his eyes, but other than that he seemed fairly relaxed about the challenge that lies ahead.

"It is a massive week because not only does he face his first Europa League game against Roma, where he might just about get away with a bad result, but there's very little doubt that if he were to lose the League Cup final against St Mirren on Sunday, whatever scrutiny he's already under will go through the roof."

Celtic's upcoming fixtures

  • Roma (H) - Europa League - Thursday
  • St Mirren (N) - League Cup final - Sunday
  • Dundee Utd (A) - Scottish Premiership - December 17 - live on Sky Sports
  • Aberdeen (H) - Scottish Premiership - December 21
  • Livingston (A) - Scottish Premiership - December 27 - live on Sky Sports
