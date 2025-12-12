Celtic boss Wilfried Nancy believes players 'deserve' to beat St Mirren in League Cup final after uncertain period

Wilfried Nancy believes the Celtic players "deserve" to win the Scottish League Cup after a period of uncertainty.

The Frenchman has suffered back-to-back defeats - to Premiership leaders Hearts and Roma in the Europa League - since being appointed as Brendan Rodgers' permanent successor as manager.

Nancy is the first Hoops boss to lose his first two games in charge and has also been criticised by some for immediately changing to a new formation.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Celtic claimed a last-gasp win against St Mirren in their last Premiership meeting

The 48-year-old believes a victory against St Mirren at Hampden Park on Sunday would be the perfect way to bounce back from a testing start to life at Parkhead.

"The fact that we didn't win the last two games, mentally we can have a bit of uncertainty, I would say," he said.

"We had a good discussion with the players [after Thursday's defeat to Roma] and we know what we did well.

"We know what we need to improve and everything is clear and they are really focused on this game, so it doesn't change too much regarding that.

"I see only the good things regarding the game and what we're going to do.

"This is more for the players because they believe, not just believe, but they deserve this win regarding all the changes and so on."

Image: Celtic lost to Hearts before their midweek Europa League loss to Roma

The former Columbus Crew boss has named the same starting XI in both his games in charge and admits he may be forced to do the same in Sunday's showpiece.

"I wanted to do more rotation, to be honest with you. But again, I am in between," he added.

"A few players didn't play a lot also the last six games so I need to balance a little bit that.

"I will put the team that I think is the best to have a good performance against this team."

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player St Mirren manager Stephen Robinson urges his squad to have 'faith over fear' as they prepare to face Celtic

St Mirren's last trophy win was the 2013 League Cup final victory over Hearts, but Nancy does not believe that gives the current holders an extra advantage.

"I expect a big game. A final is all about emotion," he said.

"Play with emotion, but also balance with emotion. I think that the team who is going to be able to be good on that will maximise their chance to win.

"It's going to be a tough game. We are ready to accept this challenge and to do whatever it takes to win the game."