Celtic: Martin O'Neill prepared for 'difficult task' of winning Scottish Premiership as he outlines January transfer plans

Martin O'Neill admits winning the Scottish Premiership will be a "difficult task" following Wilfried Nancy's 33-day reign, as he prepares for a second spell as interim boss.

The 73-year-old is back in the role following the Frenchman's sacking after he took interim charge after Brendan Rodgers' departure in October.

He won seven of his eight games during that first spell, with Nancy going on to lose six of the following eight before he was dismissed.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Celtic interim manager Martin O'Neill reflects on returning for a second temporary stint and what the future holds.

After leaving the Hoops level on points with Hearts, he returns to a side trailing the Premiership leaders by six points.

"I think it's going to be difficult, make no bones about it. There are fewer games to play now than before, and Rangers must have gained a psychological advantage there, and that's over us," O'Neill said.

"We still have to catch Hearts, and the way that Motherwell played the other evening against Celtic, they might well be the best footballing side in the league.

"Hearts have had momentum all season. They've been able to win some big games, so it is a difficult task for us.

"The lads are in decent spirits, we had a bit of a meeting and honestly they genuinely feel as if they're in good heart.

"Naturally disappointed with the recent results and the way things have gone, but I'm just hoping that they're up for the battle ahead, and I'm sure they will be."

Image: Former Celtic forward Shaun Maloney (R) will once again assist O'Neill

O'Neill will be assisted by Shaun Maloney and Mark Fotheringham in what is his third spell in charge at Parkhead.

Stephen McManus will join the existing coaches, Gavin Strachan, Stevie Woods and Greg Wallace to oversee first-team matters.

"I wonder whether I would have the capacity to go and carry on, and also I'm 112 next birthday, so I think time is kind of running out for me," he added when asked if he would consider staying beyond the end of this season.

"I'd like to try and do well in and who knows what the board might think, but I would not be, and I'm serious about this, I wouldn't be thinking any longer than the end of the season for me, regardless of what happens."

'We need players as quickly as possible'

Image: Julian Araujo has joined Celtic on loan until the end of the season

Celtic have already signed Julian Araujo on loan for Bournemouth until the end of the season, but O'Neill's determined to strengthen the squad much further this month.

"We definitely need to supplement the squad, absolutely no question about that.

"Shaun has been working in the background in certain things, I think he would get to know some players.

"It's up to me as quickly as possible, because eventually, I would like to be sitting here in front of you and saying 'listen, all these players are my choice', that's what I really like to do.

Image: O'Neill left Celtic in October when they were level on points with Hearts

"I don't have a great deal of time. I will rely on Shaun, Martin and Steve and their opinion on players, but eventually, it'll be down to me as much as anything else.

"If they don't do well, I'll blame Shaun, and if they do brilliantly, I shall take all the credit!

"I'll reiterate, we need the players in, and as quickly as possible.

"If the board were to listen to me, then we would have about 56 players.

"I will try and narrow it, we definitely know what positions that we need to strengthen in and that's what we're going to try and do."

Celtic move swiftly to bring back O'Neill after Nancy sacking

Image: Wilfried Nancy was in charge at Celtic for 33 days

Nancy was sacked by Celtic after just 33 days in charge.

The Frenchman suffered six defeats in eight games. His final match was a 3-1 home defeat to Rangers on Saturday.

A club statement read: "Celtic Football Club announces that it has decided to terminate the contract of manager Wilfried Nancy, with immediate effect.

"The club thanks Wilfried for his efforts and wishes him and his family well for the future.

"Wilfried's assistants, Kwame Ampadu, Jules Gueguen, and Maxime Chalier, will also be leaving the club and they take with them our good wishes.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Watch the highlights from the Scottish Premiership match between Celtic and Rangers

"The club can also confirm that Paul Tisdale has left his position as Head of Football Operations. We thank Paul for the contribution he has made in that role.

"A further update will be provided to supporters as soon as is practical."

'Right decision, but problems run much deeper than Nancy'

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Former Celtic striker Chris Sutton believes Wilfried Nancy's departure from the club was 'inevitable' following their defeat to Old Firm rivals Rangers, but adds that the problems at the club run much deeper than that.

Sky Sports' Chris Sutton:

"It's a bit like the Ruben Amorim situation at Manchester United but over a shorter period.

"He was fixated on changing Celtic's style, moving to a 3-4-3, playing one particular way. He just wasn't adaptable and for Celtic to lose six and ship as many goals as they did - it was kamikaze stuff from Nancy.

"You want to give a manager time, but I think Celtic have acted decisively because there is a league title to win.

"The players have to take their share of responsibility. Poor form has not just been under Nancy; there were issues at the start of the season.

Image: Paul Tisdale was appointed Celtic's head of football operations in October 2024

"Brendan Rodgers wanted more quality brought to the club, that didn't happen. It was an unsavoury end. Things brightened up a bit under Martin O'Neill, he did a brilliant job, but the team weren't play particularly well. Nancy came in and tore everything up, but the problems do run much deeper than Nancy.

"Nobody knows what Paul Tisdale was doing at the club. Dr Do-little.

"He had a large say in bringing Nancy in, and if he had a hand in recruitment over the summer that was also poor.

"It's the right decision for him to part ways. Now Celtic are under pressure because this squad needs strengthening in January and quickly."