Rangers hit with five SFA charges after reaction to Daniel Candeias red card at St Mirren

Daniel Candeias is shown a red card against St Mirren

Rangers have been hit with five SFA disciplinary charges following their criticism of referee Willie Collum after their match against St Mirren.

Gers launched a formal complaint against Collum and publicly criticised the match official and the SFA appeals process after failing to overturn a second yellow card received by Daniel Candeias in the game on November 2.

Candeias scored the opening goal in the 2-0 away victory but was then booked following an altercation with Buddies defender Anton Ferdinand as he celebrated Alfredo Morelos' goal.

Rangers have been accused of criticising a match official in such a way as to indicate bias or incompetence; bringing the game into disrepute; not acting in the best interests of football, and two other charges which partly relate to sportsmanship and acting towards the SFA with good faith.

Candeias celebrates his goal against St Mirren

The club have been given until Tuesday to respond, with a hearing pencilled in for December 19.