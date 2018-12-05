Rangers News

UEFA charges Rangers for pitch invasion and throwing of objects vs Villarreal

Last Updated: 05/12/18 6:05pm

A man is led away by stewards during Rangers' game against Villarreal
Rangers have been charged by UEFA after a fan ran on to the pitch at Ibrox during last month's Europa League game against Villarreal.

The Glasgow club have also been charged for a separate bottle-throwing incident in the same game.

"Disciplinary proceedings have been opened following the UEFA Europa League group stage match between Rangers FC and Villarreal CF (0-0), played on November 29 in Scotland," a UEFA statement read.

"Charges against Rangers FC - field invasions by supporters - art. 16 (2) of the UEFA disciplinary regulations (DR) and throwing of objects - art. 16 (2) DR.

"The case will be dealt with by the UEFA control, ethics and disciplinary body on December 13."

Rangers fan Paul Cairney, 26, admitted to running on to the pitch when pleading guilty to conducting himself in a disorderly manner at Glasgow Sheriff Court last week.

Another supporter, Nicholas Walker, 20, admitted assaulting a police officer during the match.

He pleaded guilty to throwing a glass bottle, which narrowly missed the police officer, from the crowd.

