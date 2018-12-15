Steven Gerrard looking to get Rangers high earners out to finance January moves

Rangers boss Steven Gerrard admits he is frustrated that possible signings at Ibrox in January could be scuppered by players who are away from the club.

Gerrard is keen to freshen up his squad next month, including a possible loan deal for Everton midfielder Kieran Dowell, but knows he needs to get high earners like Carlos Pena and Eduardo Herrera off his wage bill.

Pena and Herrera have been loaned out to clubs in Mexico since the summer, although the former is expected to be back with Rangers at the start of January.

"Between now and January 5 we'll make a decision on Pena. Does he have any future here? I think that would be a very long shot," Gerrard said ahead of Sunday's home clash with Hamilton.

"Could it affect January? I don't know. That's a question you'd have to ask people above me, but it is a frustration when you know large sums of money are going out of the club and we're not getting any contribution for it. That's the reality and the facts of it.

"Some of the players not with me are earning big money compared to the rest of the group. That's money I could be doing with to recycle, make the team stronger and make it compete better.

"Hopefully we can wheel and deal, move people on, bring others in and put us in a better position."

Everton are expected to let Dowell leave on loan in January and they are sure to have a suitor in Gerrard, who has regularly watched the England U21 international.

Dowell spent last season on loan with Nottingham Forest but has stayed with Everton in 2018-19 and only made two senior appearances so far.

"I definitely admire Kieran and I've watched a lot of him," he added.

"He's an Everton player so I can't say anything else on him at the moment - but he's certainly one I admire."