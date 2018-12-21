Rangers midfielder Ryan Jack signs new contract until 2021

Ryan Jack has made 25 appearances for Rangers this season

Ryan Jack has committed his long-term future to Rangers by signing a new contract until 2021.

The 26-year-old Scotland international has made over 40 appearances for Rangers since joining from Aberdeen in 2017.

"I'm over the moon. When I found out the club was wanting to extend my contract it was a no-brainer," he told Rangers TV.

"I'm delighted to do so and I'm looking forward to what's to come for the rest of the season."

Jack has made 25 appearances this season under Steven Gerrard, with Rangers currently one point behind league leaders Celtic in the Scottish Premiership.

Gerrard has suggested he will look to strengthen his squad in the January transfer window.

Speaking after the club's Europa League exit earlier this month, he said: "In terms of numbers, I think we have had enough to cope.

"But to compete at this level, with ambitions to go further than the group, it's obvious to me that the players need some help.

"That means obviously quality players that can come in and help."