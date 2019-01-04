Celtic 'surprised' Rangers' Alfredo Morelos avoided action from Scottish FA

Celtic have issued a statement to express their shock that Rangers striker Alfredo Morelos will avoid action for several incidents in their Old Firm defeat.

Morelos was seen to aim a kick at Celtic captain Scott Brown during the fixture at Ibrox while he also caught full-back Anthony Ralston with his studs and looked to have grabbed midfielder Ryan Christie.

The Scottish FA examined the incidents but adjudged no further action would be taken against the player as referee John Beaton saw all three incidents, in full, at the time.

In a fiery press release, Celtic voiced their "concerns" about the "standard of officiating at matches in Scotland", something which has been a common talking point this season.

Celtic also called on the Scottish FA to allow Beaton to explain his decisions publicly.

1:54 Dermot Gallagher, Sue Smith and Mario Melchiot debate whether Morelos deserved a red card in the Old Firm game Dermot Gallagher, Sue Smith and Mario Melchiot debate whether Morelos deserved a red card in the Old Firm game

It read: "Celtic Football Club is surprised that there will be no disciplinary action taken by the Scottish FA regarding the incidents during the match on December 29, which have been widely addressed in the media.

"It is reported that no action was taken because the match referee saw all of the incidents in question.

"Given that the referee took no action at the time, this tends to suggest that such conduct, which in one instance led to a Celtic player, Anthony Ralston, being injured, is acceptable in Scottish football. That cannot be right.

1:41 Highlights from the Old Firm derby as Rangers hosted Celtic at Ibrox Highlights from the Old Firm derby as Rangers hosted Celtic at Ibrox

"On the day, Celtic did not play well enough to win the match, something we accept. However, this issue goes beyond the result of the match.

"In the meantime, we have requested a meeting with Scottish FA Chief Executive, Ian Maxwell, and the Association's Head of Refereeing."