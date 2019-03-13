Alleged sectarian abuse aimed at Steven Gerrard to be probed by police

Steven Gerrard's Rangers side crashed out of the Scottish Cup on Tuesday

Police are investigating claims of sectarian chanting towards Rangers manager Steven Gerrard during his team's 2-0 defeat by Aberdeen on Tuesday.

The alleged abuse occurred during the Scottish Cup quarter-final replay at Ibrox as Rangers crashed out of the competition.

When asked about the alleged incident, a Police Scotland spokesperson said: "Police are aware of this matter and inquiries are ongoing."

Last week, Scottish First Minister Nicola Sturgeon warned clubs that sectarian behaviour from fans could force the Scottish Government to intervene.

There have been several incidents of alleged sectarian abuse in Scottish football this season.

Kilmarnock manager Steve Clarke and club captain Kris Boyd were allegedly targeted with sectarian abuse in separate incidents in February.

Earlier this season, Neil Lennon threatened to leave his role as Hibernian head coach because of continual sectarian abuse before moving to Celtic while Hearts boss Craig Levein labelled it a "society problem" in Scotland.