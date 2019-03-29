Gary McAllister assault: 32-year-old man arrested after attack in Leeds city centre

Gary McAllister was outside a bar with his wife when he was punched

A 32-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the assault on Rangers assistant manager Gary McAllister last Saturday.

West Yorkshire Police say the male was arrested on Thursday night. He has been released under investigation and enquiries remain ongoing.

McAllister needed stitches to his face after being punched while waiting for a taxi in Leeds city centre with his wife around 4am.

The 54-year-old former Scotland international has been Rangers' assistant manager since Steven Gerrard's arrival at the beginning of the season.

He represented his country 57 times, and played for the likes of Leicester, Leeds and Liverpool during a playing career in which he won the English First Division, the FA Cup and the UEFA Cup.