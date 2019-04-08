Alfredo Morelos wins three prizes at Rangers end-of-season awards

Alfredo Morelos has scored 17 league goals this season

Alfredo Morelos picked up the prize for Player of the Year and Players' Player of the Year at Rangers' end-of-season dinner, to add to his Top Goalscorer award.

The 22-year-old has impressed for Steven Gerrard's side this season, scoring 29 goals in 45 appearances, 15 more than any of his team-mates.

Morelos told RangersTV: "It's something incredible for me, my team-mates' support has been really important.

"I'm very thankful for their support both on and off the pitch so thanks to them, and to the whole technical team, for their support thank you so much.

Ryan Kent was named Rangers' Young Player of the Season

"We know that we played as best we could this season and it's all thanks to them, honestly without my teammates support none of this would have been possible.

"I'm thankful to all of them now I'm going to go out and hug each and every one of them for everything, for all the support they've given me, for all the love and respect that I've gotten here in the club.

"I'm very happy with all of them; I'm very happy and very proud that they picked me."

Ryan Kent won Young Player of the Year, while Amy Muir collected the Women's Player of the Year award.