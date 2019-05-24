Rangers midfielder Graham Dorrans attacked in Ibiza

Graham Dorrans is on holiday on the Balearic island of Ibiza

Rangers midfielder Graham Dorrans has been taken to hospital after being attacked outside a bar in Ibiza, Sky sources understand.

Rangers have yet to comment on the extent of the injuries sustained by Dorrans following the incident which took place on Thursday evening.

A social media video appears to show Dorrans receiving treatment on a stretcher in the aftermath of a suspected altercation.

Dorrans is currently on holiday with Rangers team-mate Ryan Jack and their wives.

Earlier in the day, Jack's wife Ashleigh posted photos on social media of the four of them around a swimming pool bar on the Spanish island.