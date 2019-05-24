Rangers midfielder Graham Dorrans attacked in Ibiza
Last Updated: 24/05/19 11:49am
Rangers midfielder Graham Dorrans has been taken to hospital after being attacked outside a bar in Ibiza, Sky sources understand.
Rangers have yet to comment on the extent of the injuries sustained by Dorrans following the incident which took place on Thursday evening.
A social media video appears to show Dorrans receiving treatment on a stretcher in the aftermath of a suspected altercation.
Dorrans is currently on holiday with Rangers team-mate Ryan Jack and their wives.
Earlier in the day, Jack's wife Ashleigh posted photos on social media of the four of them around a swimming pool bar on the Spanish island.