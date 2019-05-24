Rangers News

News
  • News
  • Teams
  • Fixtures
  • Results
  • Stats
  • Squad
  • Transfers
More from Football

Rangers midfielder Graham Dorrans attacked in Ibiza

Last Updated: 24/05/19 11:49am

Graham Dorrans is on holiday on the Balearic island of Ibiza
Graham Dorrans is on holiday on the Balearic island of Ibiza

Rangers midfielder Graham Dorrans has been taken to hospital after being attacked outside a bar in Ibiza, Sky sources understand.

Rangers have yet to comment on the extent of the injuries sustained by Dorrans following the incident which took place on Thursday evening.

A social media video appears to show Dorrans receiving treatment on a stretcher in the aftermath of a suspected altercation.

Also See:

Dorrans is currently on holiday with Rangers team-mate Ryan Jack and their wives.

Earlier in the day, Jack's wife Ashleigh posted photos on social media of the four of them around a swimming pool bar on the Spanish island.

Sky Sports Racing Selector

Select 7 winners for your chance to win £1,000

Trending

©2019 Sky UK