Ibrox to be partially closed for Europa League opener as Rangers punished by UEFA

Rangers are being punished by UEFA

Rangers have been ordered to close a 3,000-seat section for their first Europa League group game at Ibrox as punishment for sectarian chanting against Legia Warsaw last week.

The Scottish club gave up the same number of seats for last night's second leg against the Polish club after UEFA found Rangers supporters guilty of singing sectarian songs during their opening qualifier with St Joseph's last month.

In a statement, the governing body said: "The Control, Ethics and Disciplinary Body has decided to order a partial closure of the Rangers FC stadium during the next one (1) UEFA competition match in which Rangers FC will play as the host club, for the racist behaviour of its supporters.

"Rangers FC shall inform UEFA of the sector(s) to be closed, which shall at least comprehend 3,000 seats.

"The Scottish club is ordered to display a banner with the wording "#EqualGame", with the UEFA logo on it."

