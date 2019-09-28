Jermain Defoe involved in Glasgow car crash after Rangers' win

Jermain Defoe speaks with a police officer after being involved in a car crash in Glasgow

Jermain Defoe was involved in a car crash following Rangers' 5-0 win over Aberdeen at Ibrox on Saturday.

An eyewitness told Sky Sports News that Defoe did not look hurt and walked away from the scene of the accident which occurred in the Jordanhill area of Glasgow.

Defoe had earlier scored for Rangers in Saturday's win 5-0 win over Aberdeen

Several police officers and paramedics were in attendance.

Rangers later confirmed via a tweet that Defoe had been involved in a collision and that nobody was seriously hurt.

