Nikola Katic signs one-year Rangers contract extension until 2023

Nikola Katic's new deal expires in the summer 2023

Rangers defender Nikola Katic has signed a one-year contract extension, keeping him at the club until the end of the 2022/23 season.

The Croatian has committed himself for a further year after establishing his place in the starting line-up this season.

The 23-year-old has made 42 appearances since joining Steven Gerrard's side from NK Slaven Belupo last summer.

"I feel it is really good for me and four more years here and I think that will help me to become a better player, a better person and to help the club achieve something special," he told the club's website.

"I think it is a really good club for a young player, with this manager, a lot of fans and a lot of good players with experience from the Premier League and other leagues in the world that will definitely help me to grow every day and become a better person and a better player."

Rangers, currently top of the Scottish Premiership by two points from Celtic, face Hearts on Sunday.