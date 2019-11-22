Glen Kamara: Steven Gerrard denies Rangers have received bids for defender

1:17 Rangers boss Steven Gerrard says defender Glen Kamara will be rewarded with a new contract if his performances merit it Rangers boss Steven Gerrard says defender Glen Kamara will be rewarded with a new contract if his performances merit it

Rangers boss Steven Gerrard has denied that defender Glen Kamara has been the subject of bids from any English teams.

Kamara joined Rangers from Dundee on a four-and-a-half-year deal in January for a £50,000 fee, with the former Arsenal academy player's contract set to expire at the end of the season.

The 24-year-old's highly impressive form since his arrival at Ibrox and role in helping Finland qualify for Euro 2020 are understood to have left clubs in Europe monitoring his availability.

"We haven't heard of any interest down south," Gerrard said. "I wouldn't be surprised if there's interest in Glen Kamara across the board.

"Glen's doing fine. Glen got a real good strong contract here when he came from Dundee. We pounced for him nice and early to make sure he got here six months in advance.

"The message for Glen and the other players out there is we always reward our players for consistent performances over a long period of time, and Glen will be treated no different.

"So all the players need to continue to win football matches and try to do everything they can to bring success back to the club and then they won't have to worry about contracts."

Kamara has contributed to a strong start to the season for Rangers, with Gerrard's side level on points with Celtic at the top of the Scottish Premiership and scheduled to face the champions in next month's League Cup final, while also remaining on course to progress from the Europa League group stage.

"He's been outstanding since he walked in the door," Gerrard said ahead of Rangers' trip to Hamilton on Sunday.

"I've been absolutely delighted with Glen Kamara since he came in the door and sometimes I still have to pinch myself to realise that we got that player how we did and what we got him for."