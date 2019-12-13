Steven Gerrard extends Rangers contract until 2024

Steven Gerrard has extended his Rangers contract

Steven Gerrard has signed a two-year contract extension that sees him extend his stay at Rangers until 2024.

The former Liverpool and England captain has enjoyed a productive spell in Scotland since arriving at Ibrox in the summer of 2018.

Last season, he led them to their highest points total since returning to the Premiership in 2016 and on Thursday, Rangers reached the last 32 of the Europa League for the first time since the 2010-11 campaign.

Gerrard told Rangers' website: "I'm delighted to be extending my stay at this fantastic football club.

"When [chairman] Dave King approached me about the possibility of extending my contract with Rangers, it was a very easy decision to make because I'm very happy and feel that we are building something special together at the club.

"I'd like to thank the board for the backing they have given me already in my time at the club and also most importantly, the Rangers fans who have given me and the team such tremendous backing both this season and last."

King praised Gerrard's attitude since joining Rangers, saying: "From the moment I met Steven, I could tell that he was the right man to help us to drive this club forward on the pitch.

"He has an elite mentality and that is exactly what I was looking for. He is relentless in his desire to bring success to our club and we are delighted that he has signed this new contract, which shows his commitment to Rangers."

Gerrard's backroom staff - Gary McAllister, Michael Beale, Tom Culshaw, Colin Stewart, Jordan Milsom, Mark Waller, Scott Mason and Graeme Stevenson - have also renewed their deals.