Ianis Hagi: Rangers will look at signing loan midfielder permanently, says Gary McAllister

Rangers will look at signing loan midfielder Ianis Hagi on a permanent basis if he keeps up his impressive form, says Gary McAllister.

The 21-year-old has scored three goals in four starts for Rangers since joining on loan from Belgian champions Genk at the end of January, with the Scottish club having the option to make the deal permanent in the summer.

Romania international Hagi netted twice against Braga on Thursday night to secure Rangers a stunning 3-2 comeback win in the first leg of their Europa League last-32 tie at Ibrox.

When quizzed if Rangers will use their option to sign Hagi permanently, assistant manager McAllister said: "If the lad keeps performing, It's something we will have to look at.

"The manager (Steven Gerrard) has the final say but he has impressed all of us so far. We just want to keep this young man going, keep his confidence high and keep encouraging him to do the things he is good at.

"If you're a player last night [against Braga], scoring a couple goals in front of 50-odd thousand fans who are singing your name… I think he is enjoying it!"

Hagi started his career in Romania with Viitorul Constanta before moving to Serie A side Fiorentina, where he made just two league appearances before moving back to his old club.

He scored 14 goals in 38 games for Constanta last season, earning him a move to Genk in the summer, but has been loaned to Rangers after finding his opportunities limited.

"He has arrived and settled in very quickly," McAllister added on Hagi. "He has been made feel very welcome by all the players and staff. He comes in with a smile, which is always nice to see on a young fellow.

"He's enjoying training and he's enjoying life in Glasgow. He's settled very quickly.

"He's got an eye for a goal, an eye for a pass. I think the first game, the first 15-20 minutes, the physicality and the nature of the game here, he found it quite hard but since then he has adapted really well I think."