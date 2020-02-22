Nicola Docherty joins Rangers Women from Glasgow City

Nicola Docherty has rejoined Rangers after eight years at Glasgow City

Rangers Women have signed Scotland international Nicola Docherty on a two-year-deal from Glasgow City.

The 27-year-old makes the short switch across the city from the 13-time consecutive Scottish Women's Premier League champions, with Rangers offering professional contracts for the first time this season.

Left-back Docherty, who was part of the first Scotland squad to appear at a Women's World Cup last summer and has 21 caps, returns to Rangers having originally joined them from Falkirk Ladies in 2010.

Docherty told RangersTV: "I am really excited to be here, it is a huge club and a club I have supported since I was a kid.

"I have obviously been at Rangers before and then I left and ventured elsewhere but when the opportunity came to come back I thought it was one I couldn't turn down.

"In terms of what Rangers are looking to achieve here and the backing the men's team are giving the women's team, I think that is only going to be better for women's football in Scotland and I hope it keeps progressing."

Docherty has 21 caps for Scotland Women

Docherty had been at Glasgow City since 2012 and also won five Scottish Women's Cups and four SWPL Cups at the club while gaining extensive Champions League experience along the way.

Discussing the signing, Rangers' Women's and Girls' Football manager Amy McDonald said: "Bringing Nicola back to Rangers, her childhood club, was always a priority for us when we started to bring together a squad for 2020.

"Her pedigree speaks for itself in terms of what she will bring to our team, she is a special player and to have her on board is an exciting moment for us.

"She is proven internationally and will add another level of leadership to the group of girls we have assembled here.

"They can look up to what she has achieved and be inspired, as well as benefit from her ability on the pitch.

"Her acquisition shows that Rangers are attracting top-quality players and how much people want to be a part of what we are building here for the future and beyond."