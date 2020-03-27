Dave King steps down as Rangers chairman, Douglas Park in interim charge

Dave King has left his post as Rangers chairman

Dave King has stepped down as Rangers chairman with Douglas Park placed in interim charge.

Johannesburg-based King announced at the club's AGM in November he would be giving up the role to focus on his business interests back in South Africa.

He has left it to motor group tycoon Park to steer Rangers through the coronavirus crisis after announcing a task team had been set up at Ibrox to deal with the fallout of the pandemic.

Rangers director Douglas Park, who is taking over from King on an interim basis

In a statement, King said: "I thank all supporters, club management and the board for the magnificent support I received while guiding the club post regime change to put that specific crisis behind the club.

"It is a great pity that we now find ourselves part of this global crisis. The task team will continue to navigate the club through this difficult time while reporting to the full board.

"The deputy chairman Douglas Park will chair the board during the interim period and a new permanent chairman will be elected by the board at the next board meeting and will be announced immediately thereafter."