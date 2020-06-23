Rangers sign Sunderland goalkeeper Jon McLaughlin on two-year deal

Jon McLaughlin turned down a new deal at Sunderland to join Rangers

Rangers have signed Scotland international goalkeeper Jon McLaughlin from Sunderland on a two-year-deal.

The 32-year-old was offered a new deal at the League One side last week but opted against accepting the terms to move back north of the border.

Having already made over 400 professional appearances, Rangers boss Steven Gerrard believes McLaughlin will challenge Allan McGregor for the goalkeeper's jersey.

Gerrard said: "Jon is a vastly experienced professional who will add strength and depth to our squad.

"He is here to compete for the number one shirt and will add much needed competition for places. He was involved in playoffs with Sunderland and will thrive on the pressurised environment at Ibrox.

"His experience in the SPFL will stand by him as he continues to fight for a place in the Scotland squad."

