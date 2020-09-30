Steven Gerrard says Rangers have 'no fear' facing Galatasaray in Europa League play-off

Steven Gerrard says Rangers will have "no fear" when they face Galatasaray on Thursday but admits the Turkish giants are favourites to progress from their Europa League play-off.

The two teams meet in a one-off match at Ibrox for a place in the Europa League group stage, with the Scottish club hoping to reach the competition proper for the third consecutive season.

Rangers progressed to the play-off round with an impressive 4-0 win over Dutch side Willem II but Gerrard is expecting a step up in quality on Thursday night.

"We know it's going to be a tough test for us. Galatasaray are probably everyone's favourites but what I would say is, we're going into this fixture in a good place," said Gerrard.

"We're in good form at home. Our plan is to leave everything out there and see where it takes us."

He added: "We here at Rangers have big respect for Galatasaray as a team, for all their individuals - because they play at a really good level. They've got big experience in this type of competition.

"The main strength of Galatasaray's team is their spine. The two centre-backs are big, powerful, strong and quick, and that filters right through to Falcao.

"We have big respect for the team tomorrow. We have no fear, but big respect."

2:38 Highlights from the Scottish Premiership match between Motherwell and Rangers.

Gerrard has been handed a boost ahead of the match, with midfielders Ryan Jack and Brandon Barker both returning to full training.

However, striker Cedric Itten is a doubt after suffering a knee injury in training, while Joe Aribo (ankle) and Kemar Roofe (calf) remain unavailable.

Gerrard said: "Joe Aribo and Kemar Roofe won't be with us but they are progressing well and moving along really nicely.

Image: Rangers are hoping to reach the Europa League group stage for the third consecutive season

"Ryan Jack was back in full training yesterday. He's had no reaction and Brandon Barker the same, he trained yesterday for the first time as well and had no reaction so they will both be with us for training this morning.

"But Cedric Itten had a bit of an issue with his knee in training yesterday that we're going to check out today. But he's a major doubt."

Gerrard: Transfers could depend on qualification

Gerrard admits his plans to make more signings before Monday's transfer deadline could hinge on whether Rangers reach the Europa League group stage.

"I think I've made it pretty clear what I feel we need. But I also respect the board's position in the current climate and the situation that we're in," he said.

"I do think that depending on whether we qualify or not would depend on what we try and do in the final days.

"But I think that's a question for people who are above me at the club. I can't really answer that question right now but I've made it pretty clear what I feel we need to keep moving forward, to make sure that we don't stand still."