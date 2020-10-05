Bongani Zungu: Rangers discussing loan move for midfielder with Amiens

Zungu has long been linked with a move to Ibrox and Steven Gerrard has prioritised bringing in a midfielder

Fill 2 Copy 11 Created with Sketch.

Monday 5 October 2020 16:16, UK

Rangers are discussing a loan move for midfielder Bongani Zungu with Amiens
Image: Rangers are discussing a loan move for midfielder Bongani Zungu with Amiens

Rangers are understood to be discussing a proposed loan move for midfielder Bongani Zungu with French side Amiens.

The club have not commented on reports in South Africa and France that a deal has already been agreed.

Steven Gerrard has prioritised bringing in a midfielder, and the 27-year-old South African could be the final addition to his squad before Monday's midnight deadline.

Zungu made 24 appearances for Amiens last season
Image: Zungu made 24 appearances for Amiens last season

Zungu has long been linked with a move to Ibrox and is understood to have expressed his desire to leave the French side after their relegation to Ligue 2.

Speaking on Friday, Gerrard - who has allowed youngster Kai Kennedy to join Inverness on loan until January - said: "There certainly won't be [multiple] additions. I think if we do well in the next couple of days there might be an addition."

Trending

Rangers 2-0 Ross County: James Tavernier fires Gers back to the top 2:07
Highlights from the Scottish Premiership match between Rangers and Ross County

Zungu made 24 appearances for Amiens last season.

Transfer Deadline Day - October 5

The summer transfer window closes at 11pm on Monday October 5 with a feast of activity throughout the day involving the biggest names in football.

Also See:

Some of the highlights to enjoy on Sky Sports News and across our Sky Sports platforms:

  • The Football Show Special with Dwight Yorke and Andy Cole
  • Countdown with Harry and Jamie Redknapp
  • Supporters at the heart of the show with Sky VIP fan wall

You can also follow the stories on Sky Sports' digital platforms, with our dedicated Transfer Centre blog.

Here's all you need to know about Deadline Day and how to keep across all the deals and drama with Sky Sports.

Around Sky

Get Sky Sports

Transfer Centre