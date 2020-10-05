Bongani Zungu: Rangers discussing loan move for midfielder with Amiens

Rangers are understood to be discussing a proposed loan move for midfielder Bongani Zungu with French side Amiens.

The club have not commented on reports in South Africa and France that a deal has already been agreed.

Steven Gerrard has prioritised bringing in a midfielder, and the 27-year-old South African could be the final addition to his squad before Monday's midnight deadline.

Image: Zungu made 24 appearances for Amiens last season

Zungu has long been linked with a move to Ibrox and is understood to have expressed his desire to leave the French side after their relegation to Ligue 2.

Speaking on Friday, Gerrard - who has allowed youngster Kai Kennedy to join Inverness on loan until January - said: "There certainly won't be [multiple] additions. I think if we do well in the next couple of days there might be an addition."

2:07 Highlights from the Scottish Premiership match between Rangers and Ross County

